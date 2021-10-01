Working for the Weekend: ACL Fest Weekend 1, Austin FC, MotoGP

Here's a look at the events going on this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is almost here, and if you’re looking for something to do, KVUE is here to help. Here’s a list of some fun things you can take part in:

Friday through Sunday, more than 70,000 people will be headed to Zilker Park for music, food and fun. On Friday, gates open at noon. On Saturday and Sunday, they open at 11 a.m. If you are attending, KVUE has a list of things you should know before you go.

Austin FC is back at Q2 Stadium on Saturday. This time, the Verde and Black take on RSL at 2:30 p.m. If you're looking for a game to take your kids to that won't interrupt bedtime, this might be it! Tickets start at $45.

It's called the fastest show on two wheels. The MotoGP Red Bull Grand Prix of the Americas is happening Friday through Sunday. This is the only North American stop of the world's premier motorcycle racing series. There are many activities going on at COTA during the race. You can participate in COTA Carting, the zipline or COTALAND, a new amusement park with a propeller ride and Ferris wheel.

Other things going on: