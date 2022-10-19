UT students test pit stop skills for chance to win F1 tickets

The public will get to try the challenge this weekend at the Red Bull Austin Fan Zone at Fair Market.

AUSTIN, Texas — With Austin ready to receive plenty of racing fans this weekend for the F1 ARAMCO U.S. Grand Prix, University of Texas students got the chance to participate in the fun.

Red Bull and Longhorn Racing, the student chapter of The Society of Automotive Engineers at UT, tested students with the Red Bull Pit Stop Challenge on Wednesday.

Students got the chance to try their skills with an adapted pit stop for the chance to win Red Bull racing gear and tickets to F1.

Although Wednesday's challenge was limited to UT students, the public will get the opportunity to try the pit stop for themselves this weekend during the Red Bull Austin Fan Zone at Fair Market. The event will feature the pit stop challenge along with a static Red Bull Racing car, racing simulators and official merchandise.

Food trucks and full bar service will also be on hand and an F1 watch party will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

Dana Cortez, star of her own syndicated morning show, will be the master of ceremonies. DJ Automatic, Cortez's husband, will be providing music all weekend. Saturday night will include a free concert headlined by Loud Luxury and will start at 9:30 p.m.

The event at 1100 E. Fifth St. will be open and free to the public. It will be open Saturday, Oct. 22, from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and then 8-11 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

