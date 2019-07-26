PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — There was a packed house at the Texas Roadhouse in Pflugerville, as Special Olympics Texas athletes and law enforcement agencies raised money during the "Tip-A-Cop" fundraiser.

The money will help pay for the athletes' next state competition.

“What’s happening is folks that are coming here to the Texas Roadhouse to have dinner at either this location or locations around the city are going to be served, not only by the regular waitstaff but also by officers with the individual agencies and our Special Olympics athletes, as well," Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said.

Chief Manley said he thinks this impacts the officers more than the kids.

"To have the officers here who routinely experience some of the worst society has to offer, but here tonight, we're experiencing the best that society has to offer," Chief Manley said. "So it's definitely an enriching experience for our officers."

The Tip-A-Cop event was put on by the Law Enforcement Torch Run (LETR), groups of local law enforcement working to raise support and awareness of the Special Olympics.

“We’re getting to see the positive in not only the athletes and just the smile on their face, but also the community coming out and giving back, as well," Chief Manley said.

If you missed the event, you can donate to the cause on the Special Olympics Texas website.

