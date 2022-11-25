Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Zilker tree lighting, festive markets

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From the Zilker tree being lit to supporting small businesses, there's no shortage of things to do around town.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

Get into the holiday spirit as the Zilker Tree is lit up for the first time this season! At 6 p.m. on Nov. 27 at Zilker Park, the 10-foot tree will be turned on by Austin Energy to officially start the season. The tree is the centerpiece for the annual Trail of Lights walking display that starts up in December.

Before the lighting, there will be a performance by the Austin Civic Wind Symphony at 5:15 p.m.

Parking for the event is first-come, first-serve.

Located at 7101 East Riverside Dr., the Front Market is home to over 400 Texas-based vendors that sell and create a variety of goods including clothes, home decor and personal care.

The market is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. from Nov. 26-27. Entrance is free, and families and dogs are encouraged to come.

The jolly joyride down the Circuit of the Americas roadway starts up for the season on Friday night! For the third year in a row, residents and community members can drive down the mile long path of lights and holiday splendor while staying warm.

This year, the event has even more to experience and explore from a discounted Christmas tree farm to the Peppermint Plaza to grab a sweet drink or snack while searching for a new ornament in the Holiday Market.

Tickets can be purchased here and the event runs through Dec. 30.

Other events happening this weekend:

Blue Genie Art Bazaar: open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 6100 Airport Blvd.

"Sense and Sensibility" at the Long Center for the Performing Arts: Tickets cost $20 and can be purchased here. The play runs from Nov. 25-27 with performances at 7:30 p.m. on the 25 and 26, and at 3 p.m. on the 27.

"A Christmas Carol" at ZACH Theater: running through Dec. 31. Performances are at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.