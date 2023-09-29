Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: A coffee festival, a record convention and more

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From coffee sipping to crate-digging, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

Time for another home game, Longhorn fans! Undefeated Texas will take on undefeated Kansas Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Darrel K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Looking for more to do before and after the game? Kaitlin Butts will headline Longhorn City Limits on the LBJ Lawn starting at 11 a.m., and Y'all Out Boy will take the stage immediately after the game for a show.

And if you didn't get tickets, don't worry: the game will air live right here on KVUE!

When: Kickoff is Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

Where: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, located at 2139 San Jacinto Blvd.

If you're jonesing for some java, there's an event for you this weekend. The Austin Coffee Festival describes itself is an "immersive coffee experience" where coffee lovers can enjoy the best specialty roasters and coffee shops, as well as teas, treats and more. Saturday's sessions will also feature live music.

Tickets are still available for both Saturday and Sunday.

When: Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where: Fair Market, located at 1100 E. Fifth St.

The biannual Austin Record Convention is back at the Palmer Events Center this weekend. The event prides itself on being the "largest sale of recorded music in the USA," and its website states that during the event, more than 300 dealers from all over the U.S. and Europe spread out over the 40,000 square feet of floor space.

General admission tickets are $5, and early shopper admission is $30.

When: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Palmer Events Center, located at 900 Barton Springs Road

Other events happening this weekend: