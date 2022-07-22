x
Events

Things to do in Austin this weekend: Banksyland, Viva La Vida Fest and more

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

More Videos

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From an exhibit by an anonymous artist to a festival celebrating a recognizable one, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

Banksyland

"Banksyland," a 22-city international touring exhibit, is making a stop in Austin. The immersive exhibit will be open from Friday, July 22, through Sunday, July 31, and will feature more than 80 original Banksy pieces, including some art that has never been seen by the public.

When: Starting Friday and running through July 31

Where: 800 Congress Ave.

RELATED: Check out these art exhibits opening in Austin

Float Fest

While Float Fest no longer takes place in San Marcos, this year's festival won't be too far of a trek for Austinites. The music festival on a ranch in Gonzales, Texas, will feature performances by Marshmello, Vampire Weekend, Cage the Elephant, Chance the Rapper and many more, over the course of two days. 

The festival offers multiple tickets options, including general admission music, floating and camping passes.

When: All day Saturday and Sunday

Where: 1 County Road 197 in Gonzales

RELATED: Vampire Weekend, Cage the Elephant, Chance the Rapper to headline Float Fest 2022

Viva La Vida Fest

Viva La Vida Fest is a cultural and community event that honors legendary artist Frida Kahlo. This year's festival will include live performances, panel discussions, live art, music, children's activities, an on-site mural activation and more. 

Attendees are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite Kahlo painting for a chance to enter a costume contest. The event will also include a specially-curated Frida Friday ATX market.

When: Saturday, 5 p.m. until 1 a.m.

Where: Lustre Pearl South, located at 10400 Menchaca Road

Other events going on:

