Working for the Weekend: Texas legends, an Austin tradition and more

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From a birthday show for a Texas country music legend to a birthday party for a cartoon donkey, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend:

Though Austin's new Moody Center has already hosted several shows in the past week, it's grand opening celebration is this weekend – and organizers didn't play around when it came to booking these shows.

The "King of Country Music" himself, George Strait, will play two nights of shows at the venue, joined by fellow country music legend and Texan Willie Nelson and Texas country favorites Randy Rogers Band.

These shows will be only the second time Strait and Nelson have shared a stage in their decades-long careers. As a bonus, Friday is Willie Nelson's 89th birthday.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday

Where: Moody Center, 2001 Robert Dedman Drive

If you're looking for some "Old Austin" fun this weekend, look no further than this wonderfully weird gathering honoring everyone's favorite melancholy donkey. Eeyore's Birthday Party – a celebration of community, body paint, costumes, drum circles and general quirkiness – returns to Pease Park this Saturday.

First held in 1963, this is the iconic event's 57th year and Saturday's celebration will mark the first time it has been held since 2019.

When: 11 a.m. until dusk (approximately 8 p.m.)

Where: Pease Park, 1100 Kingsbury St.

On the first Sunday of every month, visitors to the Bullock Texas State History Museum can enjoy free exhibition admission all day. This month's H-E-B First Sunday will include hands-on activities to ease the body, mind and soul in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.

When: 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Where: Bullock Texas State History Museum, 1800 Congress Ave.

Other events going on:

