Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Bevo Blvd, a hot sauce festival and more!

Here's a taste of some of the many events happening this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — It's the end of another week, so there are tons of things to do this weekend in the Austin area. From Texas Football-related fun to a plethora of hot sauce, there's so much to do over the next two days!

Here's a taste of some of the many events happening this weekend.

The Texas Longhorns are facing the No. 1 University of Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday at the Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (DKR). Tailgate begins at 7 a.m. for the kickoff at 11 a.m.

Check out our full breakdown of tailgating before the game.

When: Tailgate starts at 7 a.m. Saturday; kickoff is at 11 a.m.

Where: Darrel K Royal-TExas Memorial Stadium, located at 2130 San Jacinto Blvd.

Looking for something fun before the Texas game? Look no further than Bevo Blvd., where you experience a street parade, Bevo the Longhorn's arrival, and greeting the team before they play. The best part of it all is attendance is free for all!

When: All morning before the game, until 10:30 a.m. (kickoff is at 11 a.m.)

Where: San Jacinto Blvd., from 20th St. to the Etter-Harbin Alumni Center

How strong is your spice tolerance? Come test it out at the Austin Chronicle's Hot Sauce Festival on Sunday! With 18 commercial hot sauce bottlers, including Yellowbird Foods and Teardrop Pepper Company, live music and cold drinks, there's something for everyone to enjoy.

When: Sunday, Sept. 11 from 3-9 p.m. Tickets cost $10.

Where: The Far Out Lounge and Stage, located at 8504 S. Congress Ave.

Other events happening this weekend: