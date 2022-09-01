Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Pecan Street Festival, UT football and more

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area. From a long-running street festival to a battle between University of Texas institutions, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.
The 45th Annual Fall Pecan Street Festival returns to Downtown Austin this weekend! The festival attracts hundreds of artisans offering handcrafted creations and, this being Austin, there will also be a packed lineup of live music scheduled across both days and lots of food to snack on. Take a look at the festival map.
When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday
Where: Sixth Street Historic District, between Brazos Street and Interstate 35
Following their near-upset of Alabama, the Longhorns will play UTSA for the first time on Saturday. The schools are within the same university system, and the Roadrunners will have a short travel time from San Antonio to DKR.
Fun fact: This is only UTSA's 12th season of football and the game against Texas will be only the program's 135th. The Longhorns, on the other hand, have played 1,349 games in program history.
When: Kickoff is at 7 p.m.
Where: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, located at 2139 San Jacinto Blvd.
Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off on Thursday and continues through Oct. 15. For the first weekend of celebration, there are a slew of fun activities scheduled, from a heritage bike ride to a night of salsa dancing. Check out our list of events for the whole month.
- Alan Jackson – Friday at Moody Center
- The Mountain Goats – Friday at the Paramount Theatre
- Touch-A-Truck – Saturday at Camp Mabry
- Austin FC vs Nashville SC – Saturday at Q2 Stadium
- Austin Museum Day – Sunday at various locations
- Dinosaur Jr. – Sunday at ACL Live at the Moody Theatre
- Ballet Austin Presents: The Taming of the Shrew – Friday through Sunday at the Long Center
