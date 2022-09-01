Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Pecan Street Festival, UT football and more

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area. From a long-running street festival to a battle between University of Texas institutions, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday

Where: Sixth Street Historic District, between Brazos Street and Interstate 35

Following their near-upset of Alabama, the Longhorns will play UTSA for the first time on Saturday. The schools are within the same university system, and the Roadrunners will have a short travel time from San Antonio to DKR.

Fun fact: This is only UTSA's 12th season of football and the game against Texas will be only the program's 135th. The Longhorns, on the other hand, have played 1,349 games in program history.

When: Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Where: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, located at 2139 San Jacinto Blvd.

Hispanic Heritage Month kicked off on Thursday and continues through Oct. 15. For the first weekend of celebration, there are a slew of fun activities scheduled, from a heritage bike ride to a night of salsa dancing. Check out our list of events for the whole month.

Other events happening this weekend:

