Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Monster trucks, a rodeo and more

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area. From a rodeo to a monster truck rally, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

Grab your cowboy hats and boots: the rodeo is in town! The Cedar Park Rodeo returns to the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park this weekend for two evenings of professional rodeo events. Attendees can expect bull riding, calf roping, steer wrestling, mutton busting and more.

When: Friday and Saturday. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Friday

Where: H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, located at 2100 Avenue of the Stars

Monster truck fans, start your engines. The "Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live" show is rolling into the Moody Center this weekend. The events will feature real-life versions of famous Hot Wheels monster trucks, plus special appearances from Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live's Freestyle Motocross performers.

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Where: Moody Center, located at 2001 Robert Dedman Drive

If you're looking for an event that's a little more relaxing than a rodeo or a monster truck rally, the Fareground Food and Wine Festival, hosted every second Saturday, might be for you.

Attendees can collect passport stamps at each vendor counter to receive a total of 10 specialty and classic bites. DRINK will also have featured wines, and the Ellis Oak Deck will offer a wine tasting experience.

When: Saturday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Fareground, located at 111 Congress Ave.

Other events going on:

