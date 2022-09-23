Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Mermaids, music and more

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area. From live music in a small town to a celebration of mermaids – yes, mermaids – there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

The City of Bastrop is hosting its annual Bastrop Music Festival this weekend in the heart of the historic downtown area. The festival will feature more than 40 live performances by country, Americana, psychedelic, rock and soul artists.

When: Live performances each day, Thursday through Sunday. See schedules.

Where: Various locations. See a full list of venues.

San Marcos residents are shell-ebrating good times! The month-long "Mermaid Capital of Texas Fest" is underway, with the Party at the Downtown Promenade parade and Downtown Street Faire scheduled for Saturday.

The parade – which will be announced by KVUE Daybreak's Hannah Rucker – will feature floats, dancers, marchers, music and more. The all-day street fair includes a juried art market, food trucks and live music.

When: Parade is 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by the Downtown Street Faire from noon until 8 p.m.

Where: Downtown San Marcos. See the parade route.

The Dripping Springs Pumpkin Festival kicks off on Saturday!

The festival, held at the Dr. Pound Historical Farmstead, runs from Sept. 24 through Oct. 31, rain or shine. Attendees can expect more than 50 fall-inspired activities, attractions and games, plus live music, a courtyard marketplace, a selection of seasonal foods and drinks and lots of photo opportunities.

When: Festival kicks off Saturday morning and runs through Halloween. See more about what to expect each weekend.

Where: Dr. Pound Historical Farmstead, located at 419 Founders Park Road

This free event at the Volente Beach Waterpark encourages groups of no more than 10 to build sandcastle creations with an "Austin" theme. Celebrity judges include KVUE's very own Jordan Darensbourg, SandDad Jon Woodworth and Hugh Forrest of SXSW.

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Volente Beach Resort & Waterpark, 16107 FM 2769, Suite D, Leander, TX

Other events happening this weekend:

