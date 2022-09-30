Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Football, a film festival and more

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area. From a Longhorns home game to festivals celebrating film and music, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

The Texas Longhorns return to DKR on Saturday to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers. Texas is coming off of a loss to Texas Tech on the road last week. The game against the Mountaineers will be the second game of Big 12 Conference play so far this season.

When: Kickoff is Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, located at 2139 San Jacinto Blvd.

The GTX Film Festival in Georgetown will feature a full day of films, from youth shorts to full-length features. See a full list of the films that attendees will have the opportunity to see.

Bonus: There will be an afterparty for ticketholders, with tacos and beer for all.

When: Saturday starting at 10 a.m. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.

Where: Doug Smith Performance Center, located at 206 W. Second Street

The Austin Record Convention is returning to the Palmer Events Center this weekend. The biannual event prides itself on being the "largest sale of recorded music in the USA." The convention's website states that during the event, more than 300 dealers from all over the U.S. and Europe spread out over the 40,000 square feet of floor space.

When: Saturday and Sunday. General admission starts at 10 a.m. both days.

Where: Palmer Events Center, located at 900 Barton Springs Road

Other events happening this weekend:

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter