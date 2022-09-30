x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Football, a film festival and more

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

More Videos

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area. From a Longhorns home game to festivals celebrating film and music, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

Texas Football vs. West Virginia

The Texas Longhorns return to DKR on Saturday to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers. Texas is coming off of a loss to Texas Tech on the road last week. The game against the Mountaineers will be the second game of Big 12 Conference play so far this season.

Check out the full game day timeline and take a look at the gameday program.

When: Kickoff is Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Where: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, located at 2139 San Jacinto Blvd.

GTX Film Festival

The GTX Film Festival in Georgetown will feature a full day of films, from youth shorts to full-length features. See a full list of the films that attendees will have the opportunity to see.

Bonus: There will be an afterparty for ticketholders, with tacos and beer for all.

When: Saturday starting at 10 a.m. Doors open at 9:30 a.m.

Where: Doug Smith Performance Center, located at 206 W. Second Street

Austin Record Convention

The Austin Record Convention is returning to the Palmer Events Center this weekend. The biannual event prides itself on being the "largest sale of recorded music in the USA." The convention's website states that during the event, more than 300 dealers from all over the U.S. and Europe spread out over the 40,000 square feet of floor space.

When: Saturday and Sunday. General admission starts at 10 a.m. both days.

Where: Palmer Events Center, located at 900 Barton Springs Road

Other events happening this weekend:

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'Just absolutely horrible' | Long-time Austin ISD teacher accused of verbal and emotional abuse, other violations

Texas Football Coach Steve Sarkisian has listed his home, but he's staying in the Austin area

Williamson County Regional Animal Shelter creates 'preventing euthanasia' list for dogs needing new homes

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out