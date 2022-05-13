Things to do in Austin this weekend: Leander Pride, Paddle for Puppies and more

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From an inaugural Pride event to a whiskey festival, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.
Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend:
A grassroots group called Inclusion, Diversity and Equity for All Leander, or IDEAL, is working with community partners to host Leander's first-ever Pride event this weekend.
On Saturday, Leander Pride will host its "A Rainbow to Remember" event from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Wilco WorkSpaces + Events. The event will feature vendors, an art show, speakers, food trucks, a silent auction, music and a drag makeup tutorial and drag show.
When: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday
Where: Wilco WorkSpaces + Events, 1615 Scottsdale Drive
The Texas Whiskey Festival says its mission is to promote and enhance the brands of the many great distilleries throughout Texas, while also educating whiskey lovers about the many whiskeys being produced in the Lone Star State. The event is expected to feature more than 100 whiskeys from 36 distilleries.
When: Friday and Saturday
Where: Star Hill Ranch, 15000 Hamilton Pool Road in Bee Cave
Paddle for Puppies is an annual fundraiser benefitting Austin Pets Alive!'s Parvo Puppy ICU. Every year, participants paddle kayaks, canoes or standup paddleboards (SUPs) down Lady Bird Lake. A Paddle for Puppies T-shirt is provided with registration and all proceeds go to APA!.
Three sweet parvo survivors joined KVUE Daybreak on Friday to promote Sunday's event.
When: 6:45 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday
Where: Rowing Dock on Lady Bird Lake
Other events going on:
- Austin Shakespeare's "A Midsummer Night's Dream" – through May 29 at Zilker Hillside Theater
- Round Rock Express vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers – Friday through Sunday at Dell Diamond. Friday will be "Star Wars Night" and Saturday features a postgame screening of "Facing Nolan"
- Night Golf – every Friday at Butler Park Pitch & Putt
- Easton Corbin – Friday at The Backyard Amphitheater in Fredericksburg
- KUTX 98.9's Rock the Park feat. SaulPaul, Sir Woman and more – Friday at Mueller Lake Park & Amphitheater
- "Friday the 13 III" – Friday and Saturday at Blue Starlite Drive In
- Former President Donald Trump at the American Freedom Tour – Saturday at the Austin Convention Center
- "Bans Off Our Bodies" rally – Saturday at the Texas Capitol
