Things to do in Austin this weekend: Leander Pride, Paddle for Puppies and more

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From an inaugural Pride event to a whiskey festival, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend:

A grassroots group called Inclusion, Diversity and Equity for All Leander, or IDEAL, is working with community partners to host Leander's first-ever Pride event this weekend.

On Saturday, Leander Pride will host its "A Rainbow to Remember" event from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at Wilco WorkSpaces + Events. The event will feature vendors, an art show, speakers, food trucks, a silent auction, music and a drag makeup tutorial and drag show.

When: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday

Where: Wilco WorkSpaces + Events, 1615 Scottsdale Drive

The Texas Whiskey Festival says its mission is to promote and enhance the brands of the many great distilleries throughout Texas, while also educating whiskey lovers about the many whiskeys being produced in the Lone Star State. The event is expected to feature more than 100 whiskeys from 36 distilleries.

When: Friday and Saturday

Where: Star Hill Ranch, 15000 Hamilton Pool Road in Bee Cave

Paddle for Puppies is an annual fundraiser benefitting Austin Pets Alive!'s Parvo Puppy ICU. Every year, participants paddle kayaks, canoes or standup paddleboards (SUPs) down Lady Bird Lake. A Paddle for Puppies T-shirt is provided with registration and all proceeds go to APA!.

Three sweet parvo survivors joined KVUE Daybreak on Friday to promote Sunday's event.

When: 6:45 a.m. to 10 a.m. Sunday

Where: Rowing Dock on Lady Bird Lake

Other events going on:

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter