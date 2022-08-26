Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Bulls, bats and more

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area. From a bull riding competition to a bat festival, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

The Austin Gamblers will host a PBR Teams Series competition this weekend at Moody Center. The event with feature 12 games with some of the top bull riders and bulls in the world.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Friday. Country artist Kane Brown will kick off the three-day event with a concert at 7:45 p.m. and the bull riding will begin at 8:45.

And the fun isn't limited to the Moody Center. Stubb's Bar-B-Q will host the Gamblers Fan Fest on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., then the after party from 9 p.m. until midnight. The music lineups for the Stubb's events include Calder Allen, Kelley James, Kyle Park, Push & Shove, Jesse Dayton and Band of Heathens.

When: Friday through Sunday

Where: Main event at Moody Center, located at 2001 Robert Dedman Drive; fan fest and after party at Stubb's Bar-B-Q, located at 801 Red River Street

Austin's 16th Annual Bat Fest is this weekend! The festival is a celebration of the bat colony that lives under the Congress Avenue Bridge. Attendees can enjoy live music, food, bat education and more.

Artists on this year's lineup include the Toadies, Chamillionaire, The Unlikely Candidates, Slim Thug and more.

When: Saturday starting at 4 p.m.

Where: Congress Avenue Bridge

Local nonprofit Future Front will host its end-of-summer festival The Front Fest this weekend. Hosted annually, the festival showcases Texas women and LGBTQ+ creators.

The four-day event is jam-packed. Opening night was Thursday, but Friday is the fest's music showcase, featuring We Don't Ride Llamas, Lord Friday the 13th, Kiki Machine and Chante X Orya at the Parish Austin. Saturday is the film showcase featuring a dozen films at The Contemporary Austin's Laguna Gloria grounds. And Sunday's event is a Perreo Club day party at the Line Hotel pool.

Weekend passes are available, as are single-day tickets for the music and film showcases.

When: Friday through Sunday

Where: Parish Austin, located at 501 Brush Street; The Contemporary Austin's Laguna Gloria, located at 3809 W. 35th St.; the Line Hotel, located at 111 E. Cesar Chavez St.

Other events happening this weekend:

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter