Things to do in Austin this weekend: Austin Dance Festival, National Ice Cream Day

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From a dance festival to a concert banking on nostalgia, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

The annual Austin Dance Festival includes dance showcases, screenings of dance films, master classes with guest artists and more. The festival kicked off with a screening of 12 short films Thursday evening and features a packed schedule of classes and performances through the weekend.

When: Thursday through Sunday

Where: The Long Center for the Performing Arts, located at 701 W. Riverside Drive

If you find yourself nostalgic for the days of Walkmans and TRL, the Pop 2000 Tour just might be the show for you. Hosted by Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, the bill also features O-Town, Ryan Cabrera and LFO. We assume frosted tips and Abercrombie & Fitch outfits are encouraged.

When: Saturday at 8 p.m.

Where: Buck's Backyard, located at 1750 FM 1626 in Buda

Sunday is National Ice Cream Day! To celebrate, we asked KVUE viewers where to find the best ice cream in the Austin area. Whether you pick a favorite or plan a crawl, it should be easy to make Sunday a sweet day.

Other events going on:

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter