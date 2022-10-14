Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: ACL Fest, Austin FC and more

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area. From a major music festival to serious sports matchups, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

For the second weekend in a row, the biggest thing happening in the Austin area is the Austin City Limits Music Festival. Fest-goers can expect warm and dry weather for the first two days of the fest, although you might want to pack a poncho for Sunday!

We have a guide to everything you need to know before you head out to the fest, plus lots of other content at KVUE.com/ACL.

When: Gates open at noon Friday and 11 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday

Where: Zilker Park, located at 2207 Lou Neff Road

Coming off their impressive win over Oklahoma in last weekend's Red River Showdown, the Longhorns are hoping to keep the momentum going in their game against the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday.

Iowa State has lost three straight games. Texas has lost the last three meetings against Iowa State, including a 30-7 loss last season.

If you can't make it out to DKR, don't worry: You can catch the game live on KVUE!

When: Saturday at 11 a.m.

Where: Darrel K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, located at 2139 San Jacinto Blvd.

Austin FC will make its playoff debut against Real Salt Lake on Sunday!

And that's not all. In addition to the first playoff match, Austin FC could also have its first league MVP. Sebastian Driussi earned a spot as a finalist for the MLS' most valuable player award. His 22 goals this season are second-most and a new team record.

If you haven't scored a ticket to the match at Q2 Stadium, you catch watch it live on KVUE!

When: Sunday at 2 p.m.

Where: Q2 Stadium, located at 10414 Mc Kalla Place

Other events happening this weekend:

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter