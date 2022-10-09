Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Quesoff, ACL Fest and more

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area. From a major music festival to a celebration of melted cheese, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

Y'all already know. The biggest thing happening in the Austin area this weekend – and next – is the 2022 Austin City Limits Music Festival. Fest-goers can expect nice weather at Zilker Park this weekend, although traffic around the park will definitely be less pleasant.

We have a guide to everything you need to know before you head out to the fest, plus lots of other content at KVUE.com/ACL. And if you don't want to deal with the crowds, you're in luck: you can stream some of the fest right from your couch.

When: Gates open at noon Friday and 11 a.m. both Saturday and Sunday

Where: Zilker Park, located at 2207 Lou Neff Road

If you're looking for something fun to do in Austin this weekend that's a little more relaxed than ACL, how about this celebration of all things melted cheese? Mohawk Austin will host this year's Quesoff Saturday afternoon, with proceeds benefiting the Central Texas Food Bank.

Queso connoisseurs will go head-to-head in four categories – meaty, spicy, veggie and wild card – and a Best in Show will also be awarded to the top overall queso dish as decided by a panel of judges.

When: noon to 3 p.m.

Where: Mohawk Austin, located at 912 Red River Street

OK, so this game isn't in the Austin area – but it is in Texas and it is one of the biggest games of the year for the Texas Longhorns. The Horns will take on their biggest rivals, the Oklahoma Sooners, Saturday morning at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas.

Fans know what they can expect for their forecast, but who will play QB remains a mystery.

When: Kickoff is 11 a.m.

Where: Cotton Bowl Stadium, located at 3740 The Midway in Dallas

Other events happening this weekend:

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter