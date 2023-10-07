Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Oktoberfest, ACL Fest Nights and more

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From a festival celebrating chalk art to one celebrating German culture, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

But do you know about ACL Fest Nights? Through the duration of ACL's two weekends, music lovers can check out artists at different music venues around Austin. Here's a breakdown of this weekend's sets:

Friday

Above & Beyond – Superstition

Tash Sultana with Bailen – Stubb's

Bob Moses – Emo's

Del Water Gap with Delacey – Historic Scoot Inn

Mac Saturn – Stubb's

Michigander with Husbands – 3TEN

Chris Shiflett with Ellis Bullard – Antone's

Saturday

The Walkmen – Stubb's

Poolside (DJ set) with Fundido – Superstition

Seath Grips – Emo's

Yves Tumor – Historic Scoot Inn

Bass Drum of Death – Stubb's

Charlotte Adigéry and Bolis Pupul with Jane Leo – 3TEN

Sunday

Becky Hill (DJ Set) – Superstition

Art comes in all forms, and that includes the kind you see on the sidewalk! The Round Rock Arts Fest and Chalk Walk is scheduled for this weekend at Dell Diamond. According to the City of Round Rock, the event will feature hundreds of artists and vendors, local musicians, food, drinks and more.

When: Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: The northwest parking lot of Dell Diamond, located at 3400 E. Palm Valley Blvd.

People from all over can indulge in German culture this weekend in Fredericksburg. The city's nationally-recognized Oktoberfest celebration starts Friday and runs through Sunday.

The event will feature a wide selection of German and American food from over a dozen vendors and over 40 varieties of German, American, Texan and other imported beers, as well as arts and collectibles from dozens of vendors and family-friendly events like the Hauptstrasse Chicken Dance and the Weihenstephan Polka Contest.

When: Gates open Friday at 6 p.m. Festival runs through Sunday

Where: Downtown Fredericksburg

