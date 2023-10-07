x
Events

Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Oktoberfest, ACL Fest Nights and more

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From a festival celebrating chalk art to one celebrating German culture, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

ACL Fest Nights

By now, you're surely aware that the Austin City Limits Music Festival (ACL) is officially underway at Zilker Park. We've got you covered with everything you need to know before you go, including the Weekend 1 forecast, how to get to the park and where you can eat while you're there.

But do you know about ACL Fest Nights? Through the duration of ACL's two weekends, music lovers can check out artists at different music venues around Austin. Here's a breakdown of this weekend's sets:

Friday

  • Above & Beyond – Superstition
  • Tash Sultana with Bailen – Stubb's
  • Bob Moses – Emo's
  • Del Water Gap with Delacey – Historic Scoot Inn
  • Mac Saturn – Stubb's
  • Michigander with Husbands – 3TEN
  • Chris Shiflett with Ellis Bullard – Antone's

Saturday

  • The Walkmen – Stubb's 
  • Poolside (DJ set) with Fundido – Superstition
  • Seath Grips – Emo's
  • Yves Tumor – Historic Scoot Inn
  • Bass Drum of Death – Stubb's
  • Charlotte Adigéry and Bolis Pupul with Jane Leo – 3TEN

Sunday

  • Becky Hill (DJ Set) – Superstition

Round Rock Arts Fest and Chalk Walk

Art comes in all forms, and that includes the kind you see on the sidewalk! The Round Rock Arts Fest and Chalk Walk is scheduled for this weekend at Dell Diamond. According to the City of Round Rock, the event will feature hundreds of artists and vendors, local musicians, food, drinks and more.

Check out the festival map and a full list of vendors and performers.

When: Friday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: The northwest parking lot of Dell Diamond, located at 3400 E. Palm Valley Blvd.

43rd Oktoberfest in Fredericksburg

People from all over can indulge in German culture this weekend in Fredericksburg. The city's nationally-recognized Oktoberfest celebration starts Friday and runs through Sunday.

The event will feature a wide selection of German and American food from over a dozen vendors and over 40 varieties of German, American, Texan and other imported beers, as well as arts and collectibles from dozens of vendors and family-friendly events like the Hauptstrasse Chicken Dance and the Weihenstephan Polka Contest.

When: Gates open Friday at 6 p.m. Festival runs through Sunday

Where: Downtown Fredericksburg 

RELATED: Indulge in German culture at Oktoberfest in Fredericksburg

Other events happening this weekend:

