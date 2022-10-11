Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Creek Show, Texas Football and more

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From light-based art installations to some good old Texas Football, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

While Austin's Veterans Day Parade was canceled this year due to inclement weather, there are still other events happening around Central Texas to honor those who have served our country.

A sea of classic cars is expected to cruise Bastrop's Main Street this weekend, and a Veterans Day Parade will be held in Kyle on Saturday. Learn more about the events happening in our area.

When: Friday and Saturday

Where: Various locations

You don't have to wait for Christmas to see stunning light displays in Austin! The Creek Show at Waterloo Greenway kicks off this Friday.

The annual display of illuminated art is created by teams of local artists, architects and designers. This year's event will also feature live music and family-friendly activities at Moody Amphitheater. See what's happening each night.

When: starting Friday at 6 p.m. Runs daily, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., through Nov. 20

Where: Entrance is located at 700 E. Ninth Street, near Red River Street

ESPN's College GameDay will be back in town this weekend as the Texas Longhorns take on No. 7 Texas Christian University.

The Longhorns are coming off a 34-27 win over No. 13 Kansas State, while the Horned Frogs are on a nine-game winning streak after defeating Texas Tech 34-24. It's the longest winning streak TCU has had since winning 16 straight over the 2014-15 season.

When: Kickoff is Saturday at 6:30 p.m.

Where: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, located at 2139 San Jacinto Blvd.

Other events happening this weekend:

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter