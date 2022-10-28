Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Lucktoberfest, Levitation, Halloween fun and more

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From film and music festivals to a wide variety of Halloween events, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

Lucktoberfest – a 10-day event in Willie Nelson's Luck, Texas – kicks off Friday! The event has a different theme each night, with the overall goal of celebrating a variety of cultures through music, food and more.

The "Texas-Sized Kickoff Celebration" features a show from Paul Cauthen and friends called the "Big Velvet Revue." Saturday's "Outlaw Masquerade" is a "far-west cowboy-themed masquerade ball and fashion show" and will be headlined by Orville Peck and Tanya Tucker. And Sunday's "Prost, Y'all!" event will be a night of German-influenced entertainment.

When: Friday, Oct. 28, through Sunday, Nov. 6. Doors open at 5 p.m. on Friday and noon on Saturday and Sunday

Where: Luck Ranch, located at 1100 Bee Creek Road in Spicewood

The Austin Film Festival begins this weekend! This year's festival will be held from Thursday, Oct. 27, through Friday, Nov. 4.

The fest's screenings are held at several theaters throughout Austin, including the Paramount, State and Hideout theaters on Congress Avenue; the Galaxy Highland on Middle Fiskville Road; and the Long Center on West Riverside Drive. The fest's conference events take place at various different downtown venues.

When and where: through Friday, Nov. 4, at various locations. See the full schedule.

Austin's Levitation music festival will be held Friday through Sunday at various venues, including Stubb's, Mohawk, Empire Control Room and Garage and Hotel Vegas. Scheduled artists include Osees, King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard and L7, along with more than a dozen others.

When and where: Friday through Sunday at various venues. See the full lineup.

Halloween fun happening this weekend:

The Belmont, located at 305 W. Sixth Street, will be hosting a spooky silent disco party with three DJs battling for dancers' attention from 10 p.m. Friday to 2 a.m. Saturday. Costumes aren't required, but they are encouraged!

Phantom Fest kicks off at Central Machine Works this weekend. This year's fest includes a "Vampire vs. Slayer Ball" on Friday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m., a "Stranger Things" and Halloween costume party on Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and a dog costume contest on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This year, Phantom Fest is raising funds for Good Works Austin. Central Machine Works is located at 4824 E. Cesar Chavez Street.

"The Rocky Horror Picture Show" screams Halloween, so it's no wonder that Austin's "Rocky Horror" shadowcast, O'Brien's Orchestra, is booked and busy this weekend. You can catch them at Friends and Allies Brewing Co. on Saturday at 9 p.m. and at Flix Brewhouse in Round Rock on Sunday at 7:15 p.m.

As part of its "Screen on the Green" series, Fareground will be showing "Hocus Pocus" Sunday at 8 p.m. Spooky fun for the whole family!

