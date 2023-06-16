Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: See a musical, celebrate Dad and more

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! There's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

You can say "Good Morning, Baltimore" here in Austin this weekend! A touring production of the Tony Award-winning musical "Hairspray" will make a stop at the Bass Concert Hall Friday through Sunday.

The full show is two and a half hours with an intermission, and tickets are still available.

When: Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Where: Bass Concert Hall, located at 2350 Robert Dedman Drive

If you cry every time you watch "E.T.," we don't blame you. But if the heartwarming story alone isn't enough to tug on your heartstrings, there's an extra special showing of the classic film happening at the Long Center this weekend.

"E.T." will be screened with John Williams' Academy Award-winning score performed live by a full symphony orchestra in sync to the film as it is projected on a massive HD screen. Bring the tissues.

When: Saturday at 8 p.m.

Where: The Long Center for the Performing Arts, located at 701 W. Riverside Drive

Father's Day events around Central Texas

It's time to celebrate our dads and father figures! Father's Day is this Sunday, and there are plenty of options for ways to celebrate the dads in your life.

Here are just a few of the Father's Day celebrations planned around Austin this Sunday:

Other events happening this weekend: