Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: See a musical, celebrate Dad and more

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! There's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.
Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.
You can say "Good Morning, Baltimore" here in Austin this weekend! A touring production of the Tony Award-winning musical "Hairspray" will make a stop at the Bass Concert Hall Friday through Sunday.
The full show is two and a half hours with an intermission, and tickets are still available.
When: Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 1 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Where: Bass Concert Hall, located at 2350 Robert Dedman Drive
If you cry every time you watch "E.T.," we don't blame you. But if the heartwarming story alone isn't enough to tug on your heartstrings, there's an extra special showing of the classic film happening at the Long Center this weekend.
"E.T." will be screened with John Williams' Academy Award-winning score performed live by a full symphony orchestra in sync to the film as it is projected on a massive HD screen. Bring the tissues.
When: Saturday at 8 p.m.
Where: The Long Center for the Performing Arts, located at 701 W. Riverside Drive
Father's Day events around Central Texas
It's time to celebrate our dads and father figures! Father's Day is this Sunday, and there are plenty of options for ways to celebrate the dads in your life.
Here are just a few of the Father's Day celebrations planned around Austin this Sunday:
- Father's Day Celebration at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Father's Day BBQ Buffet at Kalahari Resorts – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Father's Day at Moontower Saloon – 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.
- Father's Day Tap Takeover with Austin Beerworks at Lefty's Brick Bar – noon to 6 p.m.
- Father's Day Celebration at Iron Wolf Ranch & Distillery – noon to 6 p.m.
- Father's Day Blind Tasting & Burgers at Mama Merlot's Speakeasy – noon to 8 p.m.
- Dad Trivia at St. Elmo Brewing Co. – 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Other events happening this weekend:
- Love and Rockets – Friday at ACL Live at the Moody Theater
- "Rocky Horror Picture Show" – Friday at Doc's Drive In Theatre
- Walker Hayes – Friday at Round Rock Amp
- "Strange World" – Friday at the Community Cinema at Mobile Loves and Fishes
- Colin Jost – Saturday at ACL Live at the Moody Theater
- Garbage and Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds – Sunday at Germania Insurance Amphitheater