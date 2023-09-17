Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Pecan Street Festival, a 'Dazed and Confused' celebration and more

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From music before a football game to a movie celebration at a baseball game, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

The Fall Pecan Street Festival returns to Downtown Austin this weekend! The free biannual festival features more than 300 artisans offering handcrafted creations, live music and a variety of food options. Take a look at the festival map.

Find out more below, including how the festival will impact traffic and what the weather will be like this weekend:

When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday

Where: Sixth Street Historic District, between Brazos Street and Interstate 35

Following their thrilling win over Alabama Crimson Tide last week, the No. 4 Texas Longhorns take on Wyoming back home at Darrel K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium this Saturday.

If you aren't able to snag a ticket to the game, you can still take part in the festivities with the free Longhorn City Limits concert on the LBJ Lawn. This week's headliner is Big Boi, who you may know as one half of OutKast.

When: Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Where: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, located at 2139 San Jacinto Blvd.

Alright, alright, alright! Locally-filmed cult classic "Dazed and Confused" turns 30 this year and to celebrate, the Round Rock Express are pulling out all the stops.

As part of their 3-game series against the Las Vegas Aviators, the Express will pay homage to the film on Saturday. Highlights of the celebration include a pre-game panel with members of the film's cast, a "Dazed and Confused" bobblehead giveaway and a postgame light show set to music from the movie. Director Richard Linklater will throw out the first pitch, and the Express will wear a special uniform that pays tribute to the film.

You can also catch the iconic film Saturday night at Doc's Drive In Theatre in Buda.

When: Game starts Saturday at 7:05 p.m.

Where: Dell Diamond, located at 3400 E. Palm Valley Blvd. in Round Rock

Other events happening this weekend: