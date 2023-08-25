Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Bat Fest, Gambler Days and more

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From bats to bulls, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

It's the battiest time of the year! Did you know Austin is home to the largest urban bat colony in the world? Two million Mexican Free-Tail Bats live under the Congress Avenue Bridge downtown – and it's currently one of the best times of the year to see them!

That's why Austin's annual Bat Fest is scheduled for this Saturday. Attendees can expect live music by artists including Flo Rida and Alien Ant Farm, food and drinks, arts and crafts vendors and a kid zone with complimentary activities. Of course, you'll also be able to watch the bats fly out! The bat emergence usually begins between 7 p.m. and 8:45 p.m.

You can learn more about the festival here. Check out our traffic guide below for information about how the fest will impact roads in the area:

When: Saturday, 4 p.m. to midnight

Where: Congress Avenue Bridge until 11 p.m., the adjacent parking lot until midnight

PBR Gambler Days returns to the Moody Center this weekend! The Austin Gamblers will represent the Capital City in the PBR Team Series.

The 3-day, action-packed team tournament features bull riding, of course, but also concerts, a western lifestyle expo and more. Single-day tickets are available for Friday, Saturday and Sunday, and 3-day tickets are also available.

When: through Sunday

Where: Moody Center, located at 2001 Robert Dedman Drive

It's time for the Zilker Botanical Garden's annual celebration of furry friends! On Saturday, visitors can bring their pups to enjoy a variety of vendors and pup pools. The Austin Humane Society will also be on-site with dogs looking for fur-ever homes, and Austin Pets Alive! will have post-parvo puppies ready for adoption as well.

Learn more about what to expect at the event. Entry is included with admission to the botanical garden and free for Conservancy members.

When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon

Where: Zilker Botanical Garden, located at 2220 Barton Springs Road

Other events happening this weekend: