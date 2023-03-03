Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Crawfish boils, a BBQ cookoff and more

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From crawfish boils to a barbecue cookoff, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

Rodeo Austin is right around the corner, but the fun kicks off this weekend!

Starting Friday and running through Saturday, BBQ Austin is the "best BBQ cook off in Texas," according to Rodeo Austin. Teams from all over Texas come together to compete for who has the best BBQ in the state.

In addition to the BBQ cookoff, the event will also feature a petting zoo, pony rides, shopping, a Junior Pit Master Contest, BBQ University and the largest carnival in Austin. BBQ University allows attendees that register to attend a masterclass in how to create legendary BBQ from pitmasters that have been doing it for years.

Tickets for BBQ Austin cost $10 for adults and $5 for children.

When: Friday starting at noon and Saturday starting at 11 a.m.

Where: BBQ Austin Fairgrounds, located at 7311 Decker Lane

Are you a connoisseur of bubbly brews? Then Seltzerland may be the place for you this weekend.

The traveling outdoor event describes itself as a round up of the "best hard seltzer brands in the land." General access gets you festival entry; samples of more than 100 hard seltzers; access to games, activities, a live DJ and "Instagrammable" photo ops; a tasting cup, tote bag, sunglasses and other giveaways. Food is also available for purchase on site.

When: Saturday starting at 11 a.m.

Where: Carson Creek Ranch, located at 701 Dalton Lane

Crawfish boils

It's peak crawfish season, y'all! While crawfish season can last from November until July, the most reliable time to get the best crawfish is late February through May.

That's why Austinities may be seeing more and more crawfish boils popping up at their favorite bars and breweries. Here are some of the places you can chow down on crawfish, crayfish, crawdads, mudbugs – whatever you call them – this weekend:

