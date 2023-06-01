Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Pride events, Free Fishing Day and more

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From Pride to panels on programming, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

Pride events around Central Texas

Happy Pride, y'all! While Austin Pride doesn't hold its festival and parade until August, some other Central Texas cities and spots are holding their celebrations this weekend.

First up, Round Rock Pride will host its second-ever festival on Saturday at Centennial Plaza, located on West Bagdad Avenue. The fest is set to include vendors, food trucks, a mental health panel and performances by the Austin Gay Men's Chorus and drag queens. The mayor and city council will also present a Pride proclamation showing their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Bastrop Pride will also be hosting events throughout the weekend. On Friday, Bastrop Pride and the Vibe Tribe will present the "Out, Loud and Proud Fashion and Art Show" from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Vibe Tribe, located at 1105 Main St. A street faire will be held on Main Street Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. And finally, the organization will host "Pride in the Park" from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday at Fisherman's Park, located at 1200 Willow St.

If you're looking for something to do in Austin, the Austin Motel will host its "Under the Neon Rainbow: An Austin Motel Prom for All" on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. The event will include dancing, prom photos, drinks and more. The Austin Motel is located at 1220 S. Congress Ave.

Couch potatoes, rejoice! The ATX TV Festival is back in town this weekend.

The festival aims to bring TV fans and industry professionals together to celebrate the shows they love. According to its website, the festival "showcases past, current, and upcoming series through reunions, screenings, intimate Q&As, panel discussions, events, and more."

While some of this year's events have been canceled due to the ongoing writers' strike, there are still dozens of events planned. The festival kicked off Thursday and continues through Sunday at a variety of locations in Downtown Austin. Single tickets and badges are still available.

Free Fishing Day

Want to go fishing for free? Saturday is Texas Parks and Wildlife's "Free Fishing Day," when everyone can fish in any public body of water without a fishing license.

You can fish for free from midnight until noon. Here's where you can find places to fish. And remember: fishing regulations still apply.

Other events happening this weekend:

Rock the Park Concert Series ft. Rosie Flores – Friday at Mueller Lake Park & Amphitheater

Billy Strings – Friday and Saturday at Moody Center

TXRD: Cherry Bombs vs. Holy Rollers – Saturday at the TXRD Thunderdome in Buda

Austin FC vs. Real Salt Lake – Saturday at Q2 Stadium

Janet Jackson with special guest Ludacris – Sunday at Moody Center

Round Rock Express vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys – through Sunday at Dell Diamond