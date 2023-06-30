Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Fourth of July celebrations, Big Splash

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From fireworks to a festival for creatives, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.
Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.
Pre-Fourth of July celebrations around Central Texas
Sure, Fourth of July isn't technically until Tuesday – but that doesn't mean you can't get America's birthday party started early! Here are just a few of the Independence Day celebrations happening around Central Texas this weekend:
- Independence Day Scavenger Hunt – Saturday starting at 10 a.m. at YMCA of Austin: Camp Moody
- Fourth of July Fireworks Show – Saturday starting at 9 p.m. at Roughhouse Brewing in San Marcos
- 1st Annual Sausage Fest and Independence Day Party – Sunday starting at 4 p.m. at Lightnin' Bar in Elgin
- Detroit Rock City Independence Day Weekend Party – Sunday starting at 10 p.m. at Hotel Vegas & The Volstead Lounge
And, of course, there are also events scheduled on the actual Fourth of July holiday. Check out our list.
Austin creatives, listen up! Big Splash, a festival where creatives can showcase their crafts, is scheduled for this Saturday. The event, presented by Almost Real Things, will feature live music and performances, art galleries, immersive installations, photo experiences, a dance party, a tiki bar and more.
Natalie Earhart, co-founder and editor-in-chief of Almost Real Things, joined KVUE Midday to talk about the festival:
When: Saturday from 8 p.m. to midnight
Where: Distribution Hall, located at 1500 E. Fourth St.
Other events happening this weekend:
- ILLENIUM with special guests All Time Low, Said the Sky and IMANU – Friday at Moody Center
- Pride Night benefitting Out Youth – Friday at Urban Axes
- Pride Open House – Friday at The Cathedral ATX