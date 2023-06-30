Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Fourth of July celebrations, Big Splash

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From fireworks to a festival for creatives, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

Pre-Fourth of July celebrations around Central Texas

Sure, Fourth of July isn't technically until Tuesday – but that doesn't mean you can't get America's birthday party started early! Here are just a few of the Independence Day celebrations happening around Central Texas this weekend:

And, of course, there are also events scheduled on the actual Fourth of July holiday. Check out our list.

Austin creatives, listen up! Big Splash, a festival where creatives can showcase their crafts, is scheduled for this Saturday. The event, presented by Almost Real Things, will feature live music and performances, art galleries, immersive installations, photo experiences, a dance party, a tiki bar and more.

Natalie Earhart, co-founder and editor-in-chief of Almost Real Things, joined KVUE Midday to talk about the festival:

When: Saturday from 8 p.m. to midnight

Where: Distribution Hall, located at 1500 E. Fourth St.

Other events happening this weekend:

ILLENIUM with special guests All Time Low, Said the Sky and IMANU – Friday at Moody Center

Pride Night benefitting Out Youth – Friday at Urban Axes

Pride Open House – Friday at The Cathedral ATX