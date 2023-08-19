Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: 'Real' dinosaurs, a book fair for grown-ups and more

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From dinos to dining with a purpose, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.
Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.
Who doesn't want to see some dinosaurs? The Jurassic World Live Tour will drive its jeeps into the Moody Center this weekend! There are six opportunities to see the action-packed show between Friday and Sunday, and attendees can expect to see life-sized dinosaurs, stunt and fight sequences. Learn more.
Tickets are still available, and the remaining tickets range from $22.25 to $98.
When: through Sunday
Where: Moody Center, located at 2001 Robert Dedman Drive
If you're looking to go out to eat this weekend, why not support a good cause at the same time? A group of Austin restaurants is coming together to help those impacted by the wildfire in Maui through the "Dine with Maui" campaign.
On Saturday, dozens of Austin-area restaurants will donate 5% or 10% of their proceeds to the Maui Food Bank. See a full list of participating restaurants.
When: Saturday
Where: Various Austin-area restaurants
The nostalgia for book fairs is real. That's why Meanwhile Brewing hosts "Lagers & Literature," an annual book fair for adults!
Book (and beer) lovers can shop from local booksellers, learn about book and paper arts, meet local authors and more. A portion of the bar proceed will got to the Inside Books Project, which provides incarcerated people with reading and educational material, and Meanwhile is also hosting a book donation drive for the Inside Books Project and Recycled Reads.
When: Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: Meanwhile Brewing, located at 3901 Promontory Point Drive
Other events happening this weekend:
- Snoop Dogg and Wiz Khalifa – Friday at Germania Insurance Center
- Clay Walker – Friday at Buck's Backyard in Buda
- Reckless Kelly – Friday at Stubb's
- Barbie Pottery Paint Night – Friday at The Art Garage
- Fred Armisen – Empire Control Room & Garage
- Empowering Artists for Success Workshop – Saturday at the Bullock Texas State History Museum
- John Oliver – Sunday at Bass Concert Hall
- Pantera with Lamb of God – Sunday at Germania Insurance Amphitheater