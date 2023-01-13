Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Friday the 13th, a vintage scavenger hunt and more

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From spooky "holiday" celebrations to a paranormal circus, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

Celebrate Friday the 13th

One popular way to mark Friday's notoriously unlucky "holiday" is by getting a Friday the 13th tattoo. Lucky for tattoo lovers – see what we did there? – at least nine local tattoo shops are offering specials for their designs on Friday. Check out our list.

The other most popular way to mark Friday the 13th is by watching "Friday the 13th" movies. On Friday night, Alamo Drafthouse is screening "Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives" at its Village, Slaughter Lane and Lakeline locations. Meanwhile, Blue Starlite Drive-in is screening the same installment at its Mueller location and "Friday the 13th Part II" at its Downtown Austin location.

Hunt for fresh vintage finds

It's a good weekend for vintage shoppers! First up, the City-wide Vintage Sale will be held Saturday and Sunday at the Palmer Events Center (900 Barton Springs Road). The almost-monthly event boasts an "ever-changing array of vintage and used treasures."

The event will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $9 for adults, with free admission for ages 12 and under and a $12 Early Bird option available for Saturday at 8:30 a.m.

But the city-wide sale isn't the only fun option available to vintage lovers this weekend. If you're really into the thrill of finding something special, you might want to check out the Vintage Scavenger Hunt!

Players will need to pick up a wristband from Side Kitsch Vintage (6535 N. Lamar Blvd, Unit B) on Friday. Then they will search for the pink rubber duck hidden at participating stores! Players will get 10% off purchases in each store and, depending on how many ducks they find, up to two entries into a drawing for a $500 gift card.

Participating stores include Room Service Vintage, Uptown Modern, Charm School Vintage, Okasan Vintage and more.

Paranormal Cirque isn't your average circus. The "Rated R" show advertises that it features "Acrobats of the Air, Illusionists, freaks, mysterious creatures and all the elements that make one think of a 'normal' Circus but that of normal has very little!"

The show is in town through Monday, Jan. 16, with tickets still available for its nightly performances. No one under the age of 13 will be admitted, and guests 13 to 17 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

When: nightly through Monday, Jan. 16

Where: Barton Creek Square, located at 2901 S. Capital of Texas Highway

Other events happening this weekend: