Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: 'The Nutcracker,' ice skating and more

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From a classic Christmas production to a tribute to a classic Christmas program, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

It's Christmastime in Austin and that means it's time for Ballet Austin's annual production of "The Nutcracker." This will be the company's 60th production of the Christmas classic.

"The Nutcracker" runs from Dec. 3 through Dec. 23 at the Long Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets range from $16 to $125. And if you're looking to see a familiar face on stage, you're in luck: KVUE's own Tony Plohetski will don Mother Ginger's giant dress during the Dec. 4 show!

When: Starts Saturday, Dec. 3, and runs through Friday, Dec. 23

Where: The Long Center for the Performing Arts, located at 701 W. Riverside Drive

"The Nutcracker" isn't the only thing happening at the Long Center! An ice rink has just opened up, allowing skaters to take to the ice with a beautiful view of the city. Hot cocoa, popcorn, hot toddies and cookies will also be available.

Tickets are $15 and get you skate rentals and one hour on the ice. Organizers recommend reserving your spot ahead of time, as walk-ups will be done on a first-come, first-served basis.

When: Through Jan. 1

Where: The Long Center for the Performing Arts, located at 701 W. Riverside Drive

Who doesn't love "A Charlie Brown Christmas"? This weekend, the Austin Chamber Music Center is offering a special way to experience the music of the classic Christmas program.

Pianist Michelle Schumann, bassist Utah Hamrick, drummer David Sierra and special guests will perform Vince Guaraldi's songs live at the Stateside at the Paramount Theatre on Saturday. Christmas music lovers have three showtimes to choose from, and tickets range from $25 to $40.

When: Saturday at noon, 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Where: Stateside at the Paramount, located at 719 Congress Ave.

Other events happening this weekend: