Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: 'Cinderella,' Mother's Day celebrations and more

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From Ballet Austin to a Blanton grand opening, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Please note: We are tracking the potential for flooding this weekend. Make sure you download the KVUE app to stay weather aware and check the latest updates before making any plans.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend, weather permitting.

Ballet Austin is gearing up for its final show of the 2022-23 season! This weekend, the company's dancers will take the stage for four performances of "Cinderella" at the Long Center for Performing Arts.

Earlier this week, KVUE's Melia Masumoto caught up with some members of the company to learn what goes into putting on a show.

When: Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. The Sunday at 3 p.m. performance is sold out

Where: The Long Center for Performing Arts, located at 701 W. Riverside Drive

The Blanton Museum of Art has a whole new look following years of planning and construction. This weekend, the museum will be unveiling the changes to the public during a free grand opening event complete with food, live performances and DJ sets.

Ahead of the grand opening, KVUE Daybreak's Yvonne Nava got a sneak peek at what's new at one of Austin's most popular museums.

When: Saturday at 2 p.m.

Where: Blanton Museum of Art, located at 200 E. Martin Luther King Blvd.

Celebrate Mother's Day

It's time to celebrate the moms and mother figures who made us who we are! Hopefully, you already know that Mother's Day is this Sunday, but if you're not sure where to take the matriarch in your life, don't worry. Whether your mom is into flowers, B-52's covers, drag shows or symphonic music, there's surely something going on that she'll like.

Here are just a few of the Mother's Day celebrations planned around Austin this Sunday:

