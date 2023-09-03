Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Texas Football, Pie in the Sky and more

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From football to flying balloons, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.
Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.
It's that time, football fans! The Texas Longhorns will kick off their 2023 season against the Rice Owls Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Darrel K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
For everything you need to know for gameday, from tailgating to parking and everything in between, check out the Texas Football website.
Need to brush up on what to watch for this season? Check out our season preview and watch our KVUE Sports team's preseason special:
When: Kickoff is at 2: 30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Darrel K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, located at 2139 San Jacinto Blvd.
It's a bird, it's a plane – no, it's a hot air balloon! Kyle's annual hot air balloon festival, Pie in the Sky, is back this Saturday and Sunday. The festival will feature tethered hot air balloon rides, a drone show, market vendors, pie-themed events and a full lineup of live music both nights. Learn more.
When: Friday and Saturday
Where: Lake Kyle Park, located at 700 Lehman Road
Things to do on Labor Day
If you're one of the lucky ones who has Monday off, you may be wondering how you're going to spend that free time. Here are just a few of the events in the Austin area scheduled for Labor Day:
- Labor Day Celebration – 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jourdan-Bachman Pioneer Farms
- Monster Invasion: A Thrift Shop Art Shop – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Zilker Brewing Company
- "Clue" Movie Party – 7 p.m. at Alamo Drafthouse - Village
- Unknown Trivia – 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Barton Springs Saloon
Other events happening this weekend:
- Sleeping With Sirens – Friday at Emo's
- Bill Maher – Friday at ACL Live at the Moody Theater
- Austin Tattoo Invitational – through Sunday at Palmer Events Center
- Fright Gallery – Saturday at Ben Hur Shrine Temple
- Forest Bathing – Saturday at Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center
- Jonas Brothers – Sunday at Moody Center
- 2nd Annual Luckenbach Texas Bull Bash – Sunday in Luckenbach, Texas