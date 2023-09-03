Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Texas Football, Pie in the Sky and more

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From football to flying balloons, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

It's that time, football fans! The Texas Longhorns will kick off their 2023 season against the Rice Owls Saturday at 2:30 p.m. at Darrel K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

For everything you need to know for gameday, from tailgating to parking and everything in between, check out the Texas Football website.

Need to brush up on what to watch for this season? Check out our season preview and watch our KVUE Sports team's preseason special:

When: Kickoff is at 2: 30 p.m. Saturday

Where: Darrel K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, located at 2139 San Jacinto Blvd.

It's a bird, it's a plane – no, it's a hot air balloon! Kyle's annual hot air balloon festival, Pie in the Sky, is back this Saturday and Sunday. The festival will feature tethered hot air balloon rides, a drone show, market vendors, pie-themed events and a full lineup of live music both nights. Learn more.

When: Friday and Saturday

Where: Lake Kyle Park, located at 700 Lehman Road

Things to do on Labor Day

If you're one of the lucky ones who has Monday off, you may be wondering how you're going to spend that free time. Here are just a few of the events in the Austin area scheduled for Labor Day:

