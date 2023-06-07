Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Jurassic Quest, 'Matilda' and more

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From dinosaurs to song and dance, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

You could say this event is dino-mite! Jurassic Quest is back in Austin this weekend at the Palmer Events Center. The event features life-sized animatronic dinosaurs, crafts, a pit for digging for fossils, bounce houses, "baby dinos" and more.

General admission and kids standard admission tickets cost $22, senior admission tickets are $19 and kids unlimited admission tickets are $36.

When: Noon to 8 p.m. Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday

Where: Palmer Events Center, located at 900 Barton Springs Road

Rooster Teeth's RTX Austin convention returns this weekend at the Austin Convention Center. Fans of podcasting, gaming and animation have the opportunity to meet some of their favorite personalities over three days of panels, live shows, special events and more. See the full panel schedule.

All types of badges are still available and range from $60 for an on-site Friday or Sunday badge, all the way up to $1,500 for an on-site ultra badge.

When: through Sunday

Where: Austin Convention Center, located at 500 E. Cesar Chavez St.

Experience the magic of "Matilda" in an unconventional setting starting this Friday through mid-August. Zilker Theatre Productions' 64th Annual Zilker Summer Musical is "Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical," set to be performed at the outdoor Beverly S. Sheffield Zilker Hillside Theatre.

No tickets are required for the free performances of the energetic musical about the extraordinary girl from Dahl's classic book. Learn more about the production.

When: through Aug. 12

Where: Beverly S. Sheffield Zilker Hillside Theater, located at 2201 William Barton Drive

