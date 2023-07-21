Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Hot Summer Nights, a baseball-donuts collab and more

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From a free music festival to a tasty collaboration, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

It's that time of year again: Hot Summer Nights has returned to the Red River Cultural District!

The annual free festival kicked off Thursday night and will run through Sunday. The jam-packed fest is set to feature a full slate of performances spanning many genres, across more than a dozen live music venues within the entertainment district.

Artists on the bill include Amplified Heat, Caleb De Casper, Grace Sorensen, Mama Duke, The Tiarras, Rusty Dusty and more than 100 others. For more on the festival, visit the Red River Cultural District's website. For daily lineups, check out the district's Instagram.

When: nightly through Sunday

Where: various venues in the Red River Cultural District. See a full list.

Move over, Barbie merch: This might just be the collab of the summer. For their games against the Reno Aces Friday and Saturday night, the Round Rock Express will transform into the Round Rock Donuts to pay homage to the popular local treat!

Friday night's game will include a Nolan Ryan bobblehead giveaway for the first 1,500 fans, fireworks and a Round Rock Donuts jersey auction to benefit the Tunnels to Towers Foundation. Saturday's game will include a Round Rock Donuts jersey giveaway for the first 1,500 fans (all size XL) and another jersey auction.

And that's not all. There will also be a selection of limited-edition ballpark treats incorporating Round Rock Donuts. Fans can purchase a Cluckin' Berry Basket (chicken and donuts) from Pacifico Ono Grille, a Glazy Shake (donut-flavored shake) from Fairlane's Diner, a Rock Belly Skewer (donut holes and pork belly) from Chez Mac or a Sweet Cheeks Bacon Jam Burger from Goodstock Grill.

When: Friday and Saturday. Both games start at 7:05 p.m.

Where: Dell Diamond, located at 3400 E. Palm Valley Blvd.

Looking for an event that's fun for the whole family? The Austin Public Library is hosting a summer carnival at its Walnut Creek Branch this Saturday! The event will feature a DJ, black light carnival games, food, crafts, prizes and more.

When: Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Austin Public Library Walnut Creek Branch, located at 835 W. Rundberg Lane

