Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Hot sauce, Spider-Man and more

The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From a pumpkin patch to peppery sauces, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

We may still be experiencing triple-digit heat here in Central Texas, but that doesn't mean you can't get in a fall state of mind! The 2023 Central Texas Fall Festival kicks off this Saturday and continues through mid-November.

Activities include a corn maze, a pumpkin patch, pig races, a petting zoo, pony rides, wagon rides, apple cannons and more. There will also be food trucks and a general store and bakery.

When: Saturday through Nov. 12. Festivities will be in action every day of September from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Learn more about October and November hours.

Where: Sweet Eats Fruit Farm, located at 14400 E. State Highway 29 in Georgetown

If simply being outside in our current temperatures isn't enough of a heatwave for you, you can always add some hot sauce. The annual Austin Chronicle Hot Sauce Festival is back this Sunday at The Far Out Lounge & Stage!

Attendees can try sauces from local and regional bottlers, all while supporting the Central Texas Food Bank. There will also be live music and food truck options from Garbo's Lobster and Austin Rotisserie, drink specials from Canteen Spirits and frozen treats from Sun Garden Shaved Ice and 1417 Bistro..

When: Sunday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Where: The Far Out Lounge & Stage, located at 8504 S. Congress Ave.

This weekend, you can catch one of the most celebrated animated films of the last few years in a unique format. On Sunday, the Long Center for the Performing Arts will be hosting a screening of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" accompanied by live musicians and turntables featuring a DJ performing on stage!

When: Sunday starting at 6 p.m.

Where: Long Center for the Performing Arts, located at 701 W. Riverside Drive

