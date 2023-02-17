Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Musical theater, a marathon and more

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From musical theater to a marathon, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

Come for the unbelievable sights, stay for the indescribable feeling: Musical theater fans and big Disney kids alike can see the hit Broadway musical "Aladdin" through this Sunday at Bass Concert Hall.

The show runs two and a half hours with an intermission, and tickets are still available for all five remaining performances. If you want a sneak peek, check out the conversation KVUE's Shane Hinton had with this production's Aladdin and Jasmine.

When: 8 p.m. Friday; 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday; 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Bass Concert Hall, located at 2350 Robert Dedman Drive

The 2023 Ascension Seton Austin Marathon kicks off this weekend in Downtown Austin! The race begins at 7 a.m. on Sunday.

Even if you're not planning to participate, the marathon may affect you. Road closures began Friday morning in Downtown Austin and will continue through the race on Sunday. Check out KVUE's guide to learn more about the course, road closures and more.

When: Race begins at 7 a.m. Sunday

Where: Race starts at Second Street and Congress Avenue and ends at Congress and Ninth Street

Last month, KVUE reported that the 80% of the operations equipment at the Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-in's Downtown Austin location was stolen in the night, according to the theater's owner. Now Blue Starlite is hosting a fundraiser to help raise money to replace the stolen equipment.

The theater will host the "Dastardly Downtown Drive-in Heist of 2023 Drive-in Fun-draiser" at its downtown location on Sunday starting at 6 p.m. The fundraiser will be a cheeky double feature of heist movies, "Star Wars: Rogue One" and "Tron." Tickets are currently on sale.

When: Movies start at 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: Blue Starlite Mini Urban Drive-in - Downtown Austin, located at 300 San Antonio St.

Other events happening this weekend: