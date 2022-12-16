Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Armadillo Christmas Bazaar, Hanukkah pop-up bar

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From holiday markets to a Hanukkah-themed pop-up bar, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

Looking to do some last-minute holiday shopping? You may be able to find what you're looking for at the Armadillo Christmas Bazaar, which opens at the Palmer Events Center this weekend!

This decades-old Austin tradition showcases gifts from more than 150 curated artists, as well as live performances from local musicians. On deck this weekend are Gina Chavez, Henri Herbert, Gary P. Nunn, CJ Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band, Andrea Magee and Carolyn Wonderland and Shelley King.

Learn more about the bazaar or buy tickets online.

When: Saturday, Dec. 17 through Friday, Dec. 23. Open daily, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Where: Palmer Events Center, located at 900 Barton Springs Road

Holiday markets throughout Austin

The Armadillo Christmas Bazaar isn't the only place you can do some holiday shopping this weekend! Many local businesses are hosting markets over the next few days, highlighting gifts made by local artists. Here are just some of the markets planned for this weekend:

In addition to those, you can also visit the Blue Genie Art Bazaar and the Inspired Minds Holiday Bazaar, which are both open through Christmas Eve.

It's almost time to light the menorah! While Kitty Cohen's "Get Lit" Hanukkah pop-up has been in full swing since the start of the month, Hanukkah itself kicks off this weekend, making this the perfect time to stop by.

The pop-up bar features drinks like the Latke Punch – a play on the traditional potato pancake dish – the Oy Fashioned and more.

When: Hanukkah runs from Dec. 18 through Dec. 26, but the pop-up will be held through Dec. 30

Where: Kitty Cohen's, located at 2211 Webberville Road #3548

Other events happening this weekend: