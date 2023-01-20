Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: 3M Half Marathon, The Dolly Party and more

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From a tribute to an Austin original to a dance party dedicated to Dolly, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

It's a country western diva dance party, y'all! The Dolly Party is a traveling event that celebrates divas and dancing queens from Dolly Parton herself to Tina Turner, Shania Twain, Whitney Houston, Donna Summer and many more.

Tickets are still available for $25 plus a $5.23 service fee.

When: Friday from 7:30 p.m. to 11:55 p.m.

Where: Empire Control Room & Garage, located at 606 E. Seventh St.

If you're looking to put your New Year's fitness resolutions to the test, Austin's annual 3M Half Marathon is Saturday! The "downhill to downtown" course follows a 13.1-mile USA Track & Field sanctioned course through the heart of the city.

There is still time to register for $189 – or if you'd rather just cheer folks on, you can check out spectator information, including a traffic guide.

When: Race starts at 7:30 a.m. See the full race weekend schedule.

Where: Check out the course map.

Hi How Are You Day is an annual celebration of the life and legacy of musician, songwriter and artist Daniel Johnson. The day is officially recognized by both the City of Austin and the State of Texas and aims to encourage people to have open conversations about mental health.

This year's celebration will feature live music from UMI and DannyLux. Tickets are still available for $29.50 plus a $6.25 fee.

When: doors at 5 p.m. Sunday, show at 6 p.m.

Where: Emo's Austin, located at 2015 E. Riverside Drive

