Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Texas Book Festival, Austin Food & Wine Festival and more

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From a festival focused on books to a one centered on food and wine, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

The Texas Book Festival, an annual fest that aims to connect authors and readers, is back this weekend! The festival is completely free and open to the public and will feature nearly 300 authors of some of the year's best books across all ages and genres.

Bonus: Lit Crawl Austin will be held Saturday night at various East Austin venues.

When: Events run Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Various venues in Downtown Austin. See the full schedule

The Austin Food & Wine Festival offers attendees signature bites from renowned chefs and top-rated restaurants, both local and from all over the U.S. As attendees make their way through, they can also sample an array of beer, wine and spirits.

While Weekender and 1-Day tickets are now on a waitlist, All-In, VIP All-In and dining series tickets are still available.

When: Saturday and Sunday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. (Friday's event has been canceled due to the weather)

Where: Auditorium Shores, located at 900 W. Riverside Drive

If the most recent season of "Stranger Things" has you wanting to channel your inner Eddie Munson, the Austin Public Library has the perfect class to get you rolling Dungeons and Dragons dice in no time.

During the "We've Got Character" class, a master Dungeon Master will walk you through how to play the tabletop role-playing game and run your own campaign.

When and where: Saturday from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at the Old Quarry Branch, located at 7051 Village Center Drive, or Sunday from 12:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the Spicewood Springs Branch, located at 8637 Spicewood Springs Road. Registration is requested for the Sunday event.

Other events happening this weekend:

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter