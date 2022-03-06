Things to do in Austin this weekend: Round Rock Pride Festival, ATX Television Festival and more

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From an inaugural Pride event to an annual festival celebrating the small screen, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

Round Rock is one of several Central Texas cities that will host an LGBTQ Pride event for the first time ever this year.

The inaugural Pride Festival will feature opening remarks by KVUE Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski and an introduction of the Austin Gay Men's Corus, remarks from Mayor Craig Morgan and Round Rock Pride Founder Richard Parson, "Drag Queen Story Time" and performance with Mini Kween Kee Kee and more.

When: Saturday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: Centennial Plaza, 301 W. Bagdad Ave.

The ATX Television Festival is an annual event that focuses on celebrating, well, television. The festival includes panels, screenings and events where attendees can hear from the people behind some of their small screen favorites.

This year's event includes, among other things: a screening of SHOWTIME's new show "I Love That For You"; a panel on HBO's "Westworld"; a conversation with Sydney Sweeney, star of HBO Max's "Euphoria" and winner of the festival's "Breakthrough Award"; and reunions of the "Parenthood" and "Scrubs" casts.

When: The festival starts Thursday, but events will run from 9 a.m. until 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: 800 Congress; The Driskill Ballroom, Citadel Room, Citadel Club and Jim Hogg Parlor (604 Brazos Street); Paramount Theatre (713 Congress Ave.); and Stateside at the Paramount (719 Congress Ave.)

Swifties, are you are ready for it? This appropriately-titled event is a Taylor Swift-inspired dance party tailor-made for fans of the pop superstar. The party is a traveling event that makes stops in cities across the country.

When: Friday from 8 p.m. to 11:55 p.m.

Where: Empire Control Room & Garage, 606 E. Seventh Street

Other events going on:

