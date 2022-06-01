Things to do in Austin this weekend: Juneteenth events, Pride celebrations and more

x
AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From Juneteenth events to Pride celebrations, there's no shortage of interesting activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the events you can attend this weekend.

Juneteenth events

While Juneteenth may have only recent become a federally-recognized holiday, its roots go back more than 150 years – and its a major part of both Texas and American history.

Through the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, enslaved people in the Confederate states were declared legally free. However, a quarter of a million people in Texas remained enslaved. It wasn't until June 19, 1865, that those people were declared free by executive decree.

Since then, Texans have celebrated June 19 as Juneteenth. And this year, there is no shortage of local celebrations planned throughout the whole weekend! For more on when and where, check out our guide to Juneteenth events in the Austin area.

Soul Food Truck Fest

Soul Food Truck Fest bills itself as "Austin's largest Juneteenth celebration," so it deserves its own spotlight. The festival will feature more than a dozen Texas Black-owned food trucks, more than 30 retail vendors, live music, face painting and more.

The fest describes itself as a "celebration of African-American food, community, culture and heritage," held in the heart of East Austin.

The fest will be take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. at Huston-Tillotson University, located at 900 Chicon Street.

Pride events in Pflugerville and Lockhart

Pflugerville Pride will host its inaugural Pride Pfestival on Saturday. The event is scheduled to feature drag queen Tammie Brown of "RuPaul's Drag Race," music by Tish & The Mizzbehavin' Band, comedy sets by Ky Krebs and Ava Smartt and more. Attendees will even see a familiar face: KVUE Meteorologist Shane Hinton will host a drag queen show!

The Pfestival will be held Saturday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Main Street in Downtown Pflugerville.

Meanwhile, Lockhart Pride has been underway for a week but will culminate with a Pride Fest from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday at Luna Gardens.

Other events going on:

