Things to do in Austin this Fourth of July weekend: Fireworks shows, RTX Austin and more

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From fireworks shows to a Rooster Teeth convention, there's no shortage of interesting activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of some of the events you can attend this holiday weekend.

The Austin area is set to celebrate Independence Day with several fireworks shows this Fourth of July. Aside from the H-E-B Austin Symphony Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks and a major music party we'll get to in a second, there are a ton of other fireworks shows planned throughout Central Texas on Monday. Check out our guide.

Almost everyone loves a good Fourth of July party and no one throws one quite like Willie. This year's Fourth of July Picnic and Fireworks will be the first concert held at Q2 Stadium and also marks the event's in-person return after going virtual in 2021.

When: Doors at 11 a.m. on Monday

Where: Q2 Stadium, located 10414 McKalla Place

RTX Austin, hosted by Austin-based entertainment company Rooster Teeth, describes itself as "the world's greatest podcasting, gaming and animation convention." Attendees can see their favorite Rooster Teeth personalities over three days of panels, live shows, meet-and-greets and more.

When: all day, Friday through Sunday

Where: Austin Convention Center, located at 500 E. Cesar Chavez St.

Other events going on:

