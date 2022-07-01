Things to do in Austin this Fourth of July weekend: Fireworks shows, RTX Austin and more

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From fireworks shows to a Rooster Teeth convention, there's no shortage of interesting activities happening over the next few days.
Here’s a breakdown of some of the events you can attend this holiday weekend.
The Austin area is set to celebrate Independence Day with several fireworks shows this Fourth of July. Aside from the H-E-B Austin Symphony Fourth of July Concert and Fireworks and a major music party we'll get to in a second, there are a ton of other fireworks shows planned throughout Central Texas on Monday. Check out our guide.
Almost everyone loves a good Fourth of July party and no one throws one quite like Willie. This year's Fourth of July Picnic and Fireworks will be the first concert held at Q2 Stadium and also marks the event's in-person return after going virtual in 2021.
The event will include Willie Nelson & Family, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Tyler Childers, Brothers Osborne, Midland, Charley Crockett, Allison Russell, Particle Kid, Steve Earle & the Dukes and Asleep at the Wheel.
When: Doors at 11 a.m. on Monday
Where: Q2 Stadium, located 10414 McKalla Place
RTX Austin, hosted by Austin-based entertainment company Rooster Teeth, describes itself as "the world's greatest podcasting, gaming and animation convention." Attendees can see their favorite Rooster Teeth personalities over three days of panels, live shows, meet-and-greets and more.
When: all day, Friday through Sunday
Where: Austin Convention Center, located at 500 E. Cesar Chavez St.
Other events going on:
- Summer Classic Film Series: "Rocky Horror Picture Show" – Friday at the Paramount Theatre
- Screen On The Green: "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" – Saturday at Fareground
- Fleet Foxes – Sunday at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park. Pre-party at Scholz Garden.
- Red Dirt White & Blue 4th of July Festival – Saturday and Sunday at the Haute Spot
- Tom Segura – Friday through Sunday at ACL Live
- Round Rock Express vs. Albuquerque: Independence Day Celebration – Monday at Dell Diamond
