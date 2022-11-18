Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Festive fun to get in the holiday spirit

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From a classic Christmas play to a place to do some holiday shopping, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit, it's hard to beat a stage production of "A Christmas Carol." The ZACH Theatre's annual production kicked off on Wednesday and will run all the way through New Year's Eve.

The theatre describes the show as a "family-friendly spectacular" that "creates a joyous spirit that has everyone dancing in the aisles." The theatre has performances every Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Wednesday through the end of the year.

When: through Dec. 31

Where: The Topfer at ZACH Theatre, located at 202 South Lamar Blvd.

Family-friendly fun at Bass Concert Hall

If "A Christmas Carol" isn't really your jam, but you're still looking for something fun, festive and family-friendly to do this weekend, the Bass Concert Hall has a couple of options!

First up on Saturday afternoon, the venue will host a performance of "Peppa Pig's Adventure!," where attendees can join Peppa on a camping trip in the winter woods. And if you're on the hunt for something a little more traditional, you can catch "Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical" on Sunday evening.

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. and Sunday at 6 p.m.

Where: Bass Concert Hall, located at 2350 Robert Dedman Drive

Speaking of festive fun, have you started your holiday shopping yet? If not, the Blue Genie Art Bazaar might be a good place to visit. The annual Holiday Bazaar runs through Christmas Eve and features handmake work from dozens of artists.

You can shop in-store during the Holiday Bazaar or you can grab something online.

When: through Dec. 24. Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. except on Christmas Eve, when the storefront will close at 6 p.m.

Where: Blue Genie Art Bazaar, located at 6100 Airport Blvd.

