Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Mermaids, Rachmaninoff and more

Here's a look at some of the events going on in the Austin area this weekend.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From a mermaid festival to a festival celebrating classical music, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days.

Here’s a breakdown of just some of the events you can attend this weekend.

Are you ready to "Rach" out? This weekend, renowned pianist Olga Kern will perform with the Austin Symphony Orchestra to take on all five of the difficult and lyrical piano concerti by one of the world's most celebrated composers, Sergei Rachmaninoff.

Watch our story on Kern's impending challenge. To learn more about each night's program, visit the Rach Fest page.

When: Friday and Saturday, starting at 8 p.m.

Where: The Long Center for the Performing Arts, located at 701 W. Riverside Drive

Austin may be known for being weird, but it doesn't get much quirkier than being the "Mermaid Capital of Texas" – a title San Marcos bears proudly. This Saturday, the merfolk will take over the city for the Mermaid Capital of Texas Fest, featuring a parade and downtown street fair.

This year's event will be emceed by KVUE's own Hannah Rucker!

When: Saturday, starting at 10 a.m.

Where: Downtown San Marcos

Oktoberfest events

Did you know Oktoberfest starts in September? Several local spots are scheduled to host Oktoberfest-ivities this Saturday. Grab your lederhosen and get ready to hoist your steins and eat your weight in pretzels.

The following places will have Oktoberfest events on Saturday:

Other events happening this weekend: