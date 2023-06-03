The Cure to stop at Austin's Moody Center this May

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin's Moody Center will feel "Just Like Heaven" for fans of The Cure this spring.

The band is heading to North America this summer for its "Songs of a Lost World Tour," with special guests The Twilight Sad. The 30-date run will kick off in New Orleans, Louisiana, and end in Miami, with a stop at Moody Center on May 14.

Tickets will be available via a Ticketmaster Verified Fan Sale on Wednesday, March 15. That will require registration to access, and fans can register for up to a maximum of five different shows. Registration closes on Monday, March 13 at 9 a.m. Register online here.

The venue presale will be Thursday, March 16, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 17, at 10 a.m.

In addition to their stop in Austin, The Cure will make two other Texas stops. The tour will stop at the Toyota Center in Houston on May 12 and the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas on May 13.

See a full list of tour dates below:

5/10 New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

5/12 Houston – Toyota Center

5/13 Dallas – Dos Equis Pavilion

5/14 Austin, Texas – Moody Center

5/16 Albuquerque, New Mexico – Isleta Amphitheater

5/18 Phoenix – Desert Diamond Arena

5/20 San Diego – NICU Amphitheatre

5/23-25 Los Angeles – Hollywood Bowl

5/27 San Francisco – Shoreline Amphitheatre

6/1 Seattle – Climate Pledge Arena

6/2 Vancouver, British Columbia – Rogers Arena

6/4 Salt Lake City – Vivint Smart Home Arena

6/6 Denver – Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

6/8 Minneapolis – Xcel Energy Center

6/10 Chicago – United Center

6/11 Cleveland – Blossom Music Center

6/13 Detroit – Pine Knob Music Theatre

6/14 Toronto, Ontario – Budweiser Stage

6/16 Montreal, Quebec – Bell Centre

6/18 Boston – Xfinity Center

6/20-22 New York City – Madison Square Garden

6/24 Philadelphia – Wells Fargo Center

6/25 Columbia, Maryland – Merriweather Post Pavilion

6/27 Atlanta – State Farm Arena

6/29 Tampa, Florida – Amalie Arena

7/1 Miami – Miami-Dade Arena