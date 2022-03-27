x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

The Black Hair Experience makes Austin its latest stop

An interactive, pop-up museum that empowers Black women through the celebration of Black hair is touring Texas and making a stop in Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — From afros and locs to curls and freshly pressed kinks, Black hair has been an integral part of Black history for decades. In early African civilizations, hairstyles could indicate a person's family background, tribe and social status. To this day, Black hair tells Black stories.

On March 26, The Black Hair Experience arrived in Austin as part of its tour of Texas. The experience already has locations in cities like Atlanta and Los Angeles, with more planned.

Founded by visual artist Alisha Brooks and photographer Elizabeth Austin-Davis, The Black Hair Experience fuses the aesthetic of an art exhibit with the engagement of photo-worthy activations, all inspired by the beauty, stories and culture of Black hair.

Credit: The Black Hair Experience

RELATED: Crown Act to make hair discrimination illegal passed by House

“We really wanted a place to celebrate Black hair. You know, it's not something that's always been seen as beautiful and we wanted to further that message inside and outside of our community that our hair is beautiful," Austin-Davis said.

With over 15 installations and numerous photo opportunities, attendees will see the evolution of Black hair through the decades. Installations include a hand-crafted swing with handles made of large braids, a magazine wall that is an ode to Black hair in the media and publications, a hair roller pit, a hot comb kitchen, self-affirmations and the list goes on.

Credit: The Black Hair Experience

You can join The Black Hair Experience at South Park 9600 S. Interstate 35, Suite I-500 in Austin starting March 26.

Click here to buy tickets.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 
Annual bike ride benefits one of Austin’s most beloved schools

How much do electric vehicle drivers pay for a full charge?

Black women feel sting of 'traumatizing' Jackson hearings

In Other News

NASCAR expecting thousands of people this weekend and much nicer weather