'Texas Rally for Life' scheduled at State Capitol

AUSTIN, Texas — The 2021 Texas Rally for Life will be held at the State Capitol Saturday afternoon.

The "Life Caravan" is in protest of the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade ruling, which was decided on Jan. 22, 1973.

The landmark Supreme Court decision ruled that the U.S. Constitution protects women's right to choose to have an abortion without excessive government restriction.

The event will begin at 1:30 p.m. and continue until 4. Those wishing to participate in the caravan should gather at the designated parking garages near the Capitol at Fourteenth Street and San Jacinto Boulevard. Vehicles will be dispatched from the garages starting at 1:30 p.m. to start the 30-minute loop around the city and around the Texas Capitol perimeter.

Starting at 2 p.m., a livestream will begin from a stage within sight of the Capitol. For those continuing to caravan at that time, the event will be broadcast on The Bridge at 101.1 FM and 1120 AM.

On Friday, the White House released a statement regarding the anniversary of the Roe v. Wade ruling, saying in part, "We are deeply committed to making sure everyone has access to care – including reproductive health care – regardless of income, race, zip code, health insurance status, or immigration status."