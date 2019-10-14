AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is proud to announce our official broadcast sponsorship with the Texas Conference for Women! This year marks the 20th anniversary of the conference.

KVUE's Yvonne Nava and Terri Gruca will also emcee the opening and luncheon general sessions, respectively.

The conference will be held at the Austin Convention Center on Wednesday, Oct. 23 and Thursday, Oct. 24. According to a press release, the conference this year is celebrating "The Power of Us."

This year's conference features keynote speakers Megan Rapinoe, U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team star and gender equity advocate; Tracee Ellis Ross, award-winning actress, producer, director and activist; Elizabeth Gilbert, the bestselling author of "Eat Pray Love"; and Carla Harris, Vice Chairman and Managing Director at Morgan Stanley.

The Texas Conference for Women sold out to 7,500 attendees as soon as registration opened, the fastest sell-out time in the conference's history, according to the press release.

As one of the nation’s largest gatherings for women, the Texas Conference for Women features an incredible lineup of speakers that also includes headliners Amanda Southworth, a 17-year-old iOS developer, designer and mental health and human rights activist, and Laysha Ward, Executive Vice President and Chief External Engagement Officer for Target. There will also be a constellation of breakout speakers.

Though the main event on Oct. 24 is sold out, tickets are still available to access a livestream of keynote speakers and select breakout sessions and for the first-ever Opening Night event, which will include live entertainment, food and drinks, author signings and a chance to connect with speakers, women-owned businesses and local charities.

