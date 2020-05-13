x
Texas Conference for Women goes virtual in 2020

The annual Texas Conference for Women will be virtual this year due to safety concerns amid COVID-19.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Conference for Women has been an annual event for the last 20 years which brought 7,500 Texas women together to inspire and learn from each other. 

For safety concerns during the coronavirus pandemic, the event will continue virtually on Oct. 1. 

KVUE has been the media sponsor for the conference in the years prior. 

According to the press release, the 2020 conference "will deliver the same quality you’ve come to love and expect in a highly interactive virtual experience."

Virtual guests will gain:

  • Powerful new perspectives to stay resilient and relevant in today’s changing times
  • Opportunities to chat real-time with speakers and interact with each other
  • Ways to support women-owned businesses
  • And even a chance to have some much-deserved fun.

Registration for the event opens Wednesday, June 10 at 9 a.m.

