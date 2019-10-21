AUSTIN, Texas — The 2019 Texas Conference for Women is this week! The conference take place on Wednesday, Oct. 23 and Thursday, Oct. 24.

And since getting down to the Austin Convention Center can sometimes be a little difficult, the conference has provided some travel recommendations for attendees.

The Texas Conference for Women recommends using Capital Metro services or rideshare (such as Ride Austin, Uber or Lyft) or parking at Palmer Garage and taking the conference's complimentary shuttle, parking at one of the nearby lots or reserving a parking spot at the convention center in advance.

The conference noted that the lot for the complimentary shuttle will fill up fast and that parking for the event is limited. They strongly encourage carpooling, ridesharing and other public transit options.

If you're thinking about taking the CapMetro MetroRail, MetroRail service to the "Downtown Station" near the convention center is actually temporarily suspended for construction. However, MetroExpress, MetroBus and MetroRapid are all options you can use to get to the conference.

See below for your best options based on your normal MetroRail station:

If you'd like to choose the reserved parking spot option, you can do so at the Austin Convention Center SpotHero Parking Page. If you're new to SpotHero, you can download the app and enter the promo code TXCFW19 for an extra 10% off parking. You can find an interactive SpotHero map of parking spaces on the conference's travel page.

If you have any questions, call (844) 324-7768.

KVUE is proud to be the official broadcast sponsor for this year's Texas Conference for Women. KVUE's Yvonne Nava and Terri Gruca will also emcee the opening and luncheon general sessions, respectively.

This year's conference features keynote speakers Megan Rapinoe, U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team star and gender equity advocate; Tracee Ellis Ross, award-winning actress, producer, director and activist; Elizabeth Gilbert, the bestselling author of "Eat Pray Love"; and Carla Harris, vice chairman and managing director at Morgan Stanley.

