AUSTIN, Texas — "Teen Vogue" is celebrating its "Sweet 16" birthday this year – and it's throwing a party in Downtown Austin for the occasion!

The publication will have the party at P6 at The LINE Austin hotel at 7 p.m.

Over the years, "Teen Vogue" has transformed from print-only to digital – and from a focus on fun fashion to broader social issues.

"I think in the past couple years, we went a lot into politics and culture,” said Editor-in-Chief Lindsay Peoples Wagner.

She took the helm late last year and said she wants the publication to be forward-thinking and diverse.

“I think that if the person and leadership really cares about that you can tell in the content,” Peoples Wagner said. “You can tell in who's being featured and who's been given a platform."

Stars like genre-blending Lil’ Nas X have graced the cover, along with actress 15-year-old Storm Reid.

The magazine hasn't steered away from more controversial topics like abortion and sex.

"I really listen to our audience and to the culture,” Peoples Wagner said. “I think you can really love fashion and want to know about Prada’s new boots but also really care about who you should be voting for in 2020."

Peoples Wagner's journey to editor-in-chief hasn't been easy.

She got her start as an intern at the magazine as a young lady from the Midwest, working in the fashion closet.

She then left to write and edit at different publications before returning.

"I think that people can portray the really cool side on Instagram, Peoples Wagner said. “But I mean, I'm working 24/7 and I don't sugarcoat that. So I think that it's a give-and-take. You have to be willing to put everything into it and really do or die for the things that you really want."

Finally, she told KVUE she chose Austin to celebrate the publication's "Sweet 16" because Texas is a major market for them.

“I mean, there are people who love fashion that are in smaller cities,” she said. “I was one of those people, so I definitely wanted to do something in a place like Austin."

